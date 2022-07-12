VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 128,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

