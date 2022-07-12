Horizon Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in AON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in AON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in AON by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.98.

Shares of AON stock opened at $274.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.