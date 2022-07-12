Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 330,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,220,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

