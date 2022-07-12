Garland Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,650 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.7% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

