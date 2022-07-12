HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after buying an additional 234,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after buying an additional 98,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,654,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,490,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,191,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,607,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

