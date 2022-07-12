HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,025 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIO by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of NIO by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,304,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $47.38.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Nomura decreased their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

About NIO (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.