205 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 205 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 34,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $826,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 9,444.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in United Rentals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

United Rentals stock opened at $249.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.6 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

