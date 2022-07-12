HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,334,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,078,000 after purchasing an additional 438,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,236,000 after purchasing an additional 949,588 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 109.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

