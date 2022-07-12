Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

