Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 401 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 495.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

