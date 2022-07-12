Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after buying an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,424,000 after buying an additional 38,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

