33,244 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,771,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $655.30 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $659.16.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

