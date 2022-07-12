Todd Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,575 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

NYSE AEM opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.38. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

