Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 33.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Align Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 23,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $249.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.71.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

