Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 7,617 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 452.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.96 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,152 shares of company stock worth $21,573,524 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

