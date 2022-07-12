Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after buying an additional 637,271 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,811,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,288,000 after acquiring an additional 137,755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,165,000 after purchasing an additional 187,365 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.15 and a 200 day moving average of $196.40. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

