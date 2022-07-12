Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in KB Financial Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,970,000 after buying an additional 178,761 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 526,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,319 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 761,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.47%.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

