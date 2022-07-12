Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 11,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,496,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

