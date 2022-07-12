Girard Partners LTD. Sells 80 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL opened at $245.59 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.