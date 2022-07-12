Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Booking by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Booking by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,724.55 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,689.46 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,035.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,218.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 139.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,703.90.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

