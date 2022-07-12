Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 48,165 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,970,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,165 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Aflac worth $126,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

AFL stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

