First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 68 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after acquiring an additional 321,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after buying an additional 313,091 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.33.

Shares of HCA opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.88 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

