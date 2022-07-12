Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 34,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 490,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after buying an additional 133,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

