Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,224 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $296.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

