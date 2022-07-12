Avestar Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

