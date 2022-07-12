Grandview Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

PFE stock opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

