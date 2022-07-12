Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $178,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

PFE stock opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $296.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

