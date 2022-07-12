Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,825 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.0% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.