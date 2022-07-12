Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

PFE stock opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $296.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.