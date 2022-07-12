Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,097 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.53.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,549 shares of company stock worth $19,920,606. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,330.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,264.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,541.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

