Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD opened at $1,222.83 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,217.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,353.69. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.