Citigroup’s (C) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

C has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.48.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.