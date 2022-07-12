IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,433 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

