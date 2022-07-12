Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

