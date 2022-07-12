Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Increased by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 8.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $230.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

