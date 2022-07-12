Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.28. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

