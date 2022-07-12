Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.47.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

