Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after purchasing an additional 720,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,264 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,272,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,229,000 after purchasing an additional 223,414 shares during the period.

IEF stock opened at $102.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average is $106.89. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

