Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

