American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 153.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after buying an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $506,692,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in American International Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 630,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

