Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 197.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.