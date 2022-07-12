Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $75,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $538,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $530,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,562,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

