Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASML by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $439.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $519.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $613.81. The firm has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $788.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

