Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Invests $306,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 177,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 82,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,168 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 228,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after buying an additional 119,386 shares during the period.
Shares of IUSG stock opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day moving average of $97.85. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49.
