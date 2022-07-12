Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $668,384,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $218,305,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $523,586,000 after buying an additional 206,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $241.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

