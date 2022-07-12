Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.50.

CMI opened at $196.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.93. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

