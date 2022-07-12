Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,289,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

