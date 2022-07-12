Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPD. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $97.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after buying an additional 455,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after buying an additional 70,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

