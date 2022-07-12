Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.97.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $177.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day moving average of $323.23. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

