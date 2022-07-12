Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.35 million-$321.99 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIMX. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura downgraded Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 29.43%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 13.4%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after buying an additional 1,203,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 754,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

